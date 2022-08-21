PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.60.
PAR Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $38.16 on Thursday. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 76,466 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.
