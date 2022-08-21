Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $127.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $127.48 on Thursday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $89.35 and a twelve month high of $128.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

