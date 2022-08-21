StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of PLX opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

