Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Pzena Investment Management Price Performance
NYSE PZN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $705.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.
Pzena Investment Management Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pzena Investment Management
About Pzena Investment Management
Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.
See Also
