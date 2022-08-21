Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

NYSE PZN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Pzena Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $705.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 64.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

