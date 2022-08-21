Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.50.

RDN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Radian Group to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of RDN opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.84.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.39 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 56.45% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Radian Group by 49.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

