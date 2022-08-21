Barclays Trims SEA (NYSE:SE) Target Price to $114.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SE. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.25.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Down 3.3 %

SEA stock opened at $67.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SEA has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SEA will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 18.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 115,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SEA by 15.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,879 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in SEA by 8.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,270 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.