Guggenheim Begins Coverage on NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

SMR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NYSE SMR opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.03. NuScale Power has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.85.

In other news, insider Thomas P. Mundy sold 14,370 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $153,471.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,070 shares in the company, valued at $652,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

