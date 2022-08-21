Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

STNG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.36.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

