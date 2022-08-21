Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT Lowered to $8.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TV. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.64.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of TV stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
