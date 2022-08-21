Morgan Stanley Boosts TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $77.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $66.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,135,403 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,460,403,000 after acquiring an additional 277,362 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 84,916,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,148,799 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,622,988 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,502,000 after acquiring an additional 634,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

