Morgan Stanley Increases Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $33.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SHLS. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.69.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of SHLS stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.16 and a beta of 2.40. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $36.86.

Insider Activity at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.