Morgan Stanley Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $352.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $352.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $359.68.

Shares of SEDG opened at $300.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 117.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.68, for a total value of $406,519.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,816,670.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,335 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,569. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,575,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

