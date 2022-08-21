Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Five Star Bancorp worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 179,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 124,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 76,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,968 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $33.98. The company has a market capitalization of $435.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

