New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,334,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICPT stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $528.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.24. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ICPT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

