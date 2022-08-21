New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 3,400 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.37. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $41.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $1,281,649.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,982,432. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Further Reading

