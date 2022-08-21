Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,712 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Qudian worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QD. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Qudian by 9.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160,723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qudian by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 79,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qudian alerts:

Qudian Stock Up 0.9 %

QD opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.81 and a current ratio of 21.81. Qudian Inc. has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.72 million, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.74.

About Qudian

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.