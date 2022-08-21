Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,864 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 948.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Trading Up 20.0 %

NYSE:FL opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

