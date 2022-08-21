Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Ennis worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 950.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 155.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ennis by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ennis during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of Ennis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at $499,809.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE EBF opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.99. Ennis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $107.67 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

