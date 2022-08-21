Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 24,088 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.1 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $92.84 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,248 shares of company stock worth $2,976,380. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

