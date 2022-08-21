Ayr Wellness (AYRWF) versus Its Competitors Financial Survey

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ayr Wellness to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Ayr Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayr Wellness -5.95% -7.87% -4.48% Ayr Wellness Competitors 1,017.84% -229.37% 137.12%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayr Wellness $357.61 million -$16.95 million -10.89 Ayr Wellness Competitors $266.02 million -$63.33 million -8.41

This table compares Ayr Wellness and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ayr Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Ayr Wellness is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ayr Wellness and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayr Wellness 0 1 4 0 2.80 Ayr Wellness Competitors 165 504 635 34 2.40

Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus target price of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 434.55%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 67.92%. Given Ayr Wellness’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ayr Wellness is more favorable than its competitors.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies. As of June 23, 2022, Ayr Wellness Inc. operated 48 dispensaries. The company was formerly known as Ayr Strategies Inc. and changed its name to Ayr Wellness Inc. in February 2021. Ayr Wellness Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

