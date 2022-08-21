Comparing CCA Industries (CAWW) and Its Rivals

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CCA Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CCA Industries and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $13.84 million -$600,000.00 -15.00 CCA Industries Competitors $4.02 billion $335.28 million 36.21

CCA Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries. CCA Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCA Industries’ rivals have a beta of 38.63, suggesting that their average share price is 3,763% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CCA Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -5.03% N/A N/A CCA Industries Competitors -6.10% 33.63% 3.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CCA Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A CCA Industries Competitors 121 933 969 23 2.44

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 18.97%. Given CCA Industries’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CCA Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

CCA Industries rivals beat CCA Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

CCA Industries Company Profile

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

