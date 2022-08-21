Comparing Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) and Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Square Enix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma A/S -380.65% -89.89% -50.79% Square Enix 15.91% 20.13% 15.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zealand Pharma A/S and Square Enix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma A/S $46.55 million N/A -$161.99 million ($4.34) -4.30 Square Enix $3.25 billion N/A $454.02 million $4.04 11.13

Analyst Recommendations

Square Enix has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma A/S. Zealand Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square Enix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zealand Pharma A/S and Square Enix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Square Enix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Zealand Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square Enix has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Square Enix beats Zealand Pharma A/S on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management. The company's pipeline includes Dasiglucagon that is in Phase III clinical trials for congenital hyperinsulinism. The company is also developing glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of short bowel syndrome. Zealand Pharma A/S has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Beta Bionics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Square Enix

(Get Rating)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games. This segment offers digital entertainment content for various customer usage environments, including personal computers and smart devices, as well as consumer game consoles, such as handheld game machines. Its Amusement segment is involved in the operation of amusement facilities. This segment also engages in the planning, development, distribution, and rental of arcade game machines and related products for amusement facilities. The company's Publication segment publishes and licenses comic magazines, comic books, and game-related books. Its Merchandising segment plans, produces, distributes, and licenses derivative products. The company publishes, distributes, and licenses entertainment content under the SQUARE ENIX and TAITO brands. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.