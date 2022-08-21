Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,655 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,349,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,422,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,445,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,673,000 after buying an additional 49,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,197,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,870,000 after buying an additional 65,375 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Insider Transactions at Callaway Golf

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $518,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,808,355.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Callaway Golf Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.76. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.02%. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.