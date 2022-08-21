John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.98% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $311,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF Price Performance

JHMI stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

