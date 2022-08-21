Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $55,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $2,762,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 254,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 113,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.05 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $6.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

