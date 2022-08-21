Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 543,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 69,334 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $23.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $32.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.27 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $56,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,487.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,770 shares of company stock worth $1,890,215. 25.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dropbox Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.