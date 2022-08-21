Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN) Major Shareholder Buys $3,875,077.15 in Stock

Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp acquired 381,781 shares of Founder SPAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,875,077.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,186,094 shares in the company, valued at $32,338,854.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Founder SPAC Price Performance

Founder SPAC stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Founder SPAC has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get Founder SPAC alerts:

Institutional Trading of Founder SPAC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,116,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 1st quarter worth about $18,136,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $17,760,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $15,081,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Founder SPAC during the 4th quarter worth about $13,212,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founder SPAC Company Profile

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Founder SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Founder SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.