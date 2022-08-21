GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Sells $4,102,671.90 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

August Capital Management Vii, also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Friday, July 8th, August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00.

GitLab Stock Down 4.8 %

GTLB stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.