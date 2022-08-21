Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $4,522,700.00 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 355,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $4,522,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,617,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,421,127.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

On Friday, August 12th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 264,900 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $3,435,753.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 505,300 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $6,427,416.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 294,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $3,698,520.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 202,018 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $2,321,186.82.

On Monday, August 1st, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 120,298 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,362,976.34.

On Thursday, July 28th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $2,511,036.00.

On Tuesday, July 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $643,864.00.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -59.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,280,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. JMP Securities began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.