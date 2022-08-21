Iac Inc. Acquires 141,700 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 141,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,239,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Iac Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Iac Inc. bought 142,400 shares of IAC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00.

IAC stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.04. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $158.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of IAC by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of IAC by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on IAC from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAC from $173.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

