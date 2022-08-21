Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 200,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $5,036,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $70,308,124.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00.
R1 RCM Trading Up 0.5 %
RCM opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 139.73, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.
RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
