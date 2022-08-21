Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 200,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $5,036,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares in the company, valued at $70,308,124.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $4,996,000.00.

RCM opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 139.73, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 175,230 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

