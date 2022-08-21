Fairmount Funds Management Llc Purchases 425,531 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 425,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,048,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

VRDN stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $671.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 206.72% and a negative net margin of 10,981.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,164,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,638,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,959,000 after purchasing an additional 687,270 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,978,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

