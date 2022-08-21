William H. Gates III Acquires 66,427 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $171.78 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,371.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 100,252 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

