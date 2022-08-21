Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Acquires $49,875,000.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of CERE stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,839,000 after acquiring an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 262.2% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 202,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 146,425 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the period.
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
Featured Articles
