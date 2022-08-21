Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Acquires $49,875,000.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,910,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CERE stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,414,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,839,000 after acquiring an additional 252,378 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,952,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 262.2% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 202,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 146,425 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 138.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 251,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 146,019 shares during the period.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

