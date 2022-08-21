Insider Selling: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Major Shareholder Sells $363,110,000.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,416,506.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Option Care Health Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 48,451 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 357,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 200,032 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,310 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

