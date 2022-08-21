Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Buys $92,003,726.91 in Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 94,849,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,656,808.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Summit Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.