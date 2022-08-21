Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Buys $92,003,726.91 in Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Duggan purchased 94,849,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,656,808.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Summit Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $8.39.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.