Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) PT Raised to $46.00 at Cowen

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.90% from the company’s previous close.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $36.83 on Friday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 390,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 107,740 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,282 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 50,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,918 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,531 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 186,966 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

