Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

