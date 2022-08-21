Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,928 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.83. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GBCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.