Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

Kemper Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $48.75 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.55%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

