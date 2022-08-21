Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 116,290 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,728,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,602,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 3,658,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after buying an additional 1,570,999 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,926,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,211,000 after buying an additional 1,184,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE LYG opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.