Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 21,549 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.