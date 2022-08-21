Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORAN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orange from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Orange from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Orange Stock Performance

NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. Orange has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.71.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Orange by 1.9% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,982,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,522 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Orange by 18.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,160,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179,689 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orange by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after purchasing an additional 221,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Orange by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after purchasing an additional 58,838 shares during the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

