Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

HUSA opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Houston American Energy has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 23.37, a current ratio of 42.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

