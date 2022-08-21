Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Houston American Energy Stock Performance
HUSA opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Houston American Energy has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 23.37, a current ratio of 42.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.33 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.
About Houston American Energy
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houston American Energy (HUSA)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.