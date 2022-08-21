Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

PGTI stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $15.42 and a one year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,178,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,746 shares of company stock valued at $186,335 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 141.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 21.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

