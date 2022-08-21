Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 14,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

