Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUI. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.75.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $168.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

