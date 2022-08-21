Analysts Set Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target at $218.30

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $153.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.44. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

