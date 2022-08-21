Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $10.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,847,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,639,593. Insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 131,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

