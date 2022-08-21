Head-To-Head Review: MP Materials (NYSE:MP) vs. Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MP Materials and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 49.26% 25.19% 13.59% Mountain Province Diamonds 81.28% 23.67% 8.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 18.78 $135.04 million $1.32 26.60 Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.38 $220.35 million $1.11 0.40

This table compares MP Materials and Mountain Province Diamonds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mountain Province Diamonds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MP Materials. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MP Materials and Mountain Province Diamonds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 8 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $50.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.12%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.15, indicating a potential downside of 66.16%. Given MP Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Risk & Volatility

MP Materials has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MP Materials beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

